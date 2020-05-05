Multimedia

Photos of the day: May 5, 2020

| Updated on May 05, 2020 Published on May 05, 2020

Students travelling from Kota get off the train at Danapur junction in Bihar.   -  PTI

A CRPF officer pays tribute to three of his colleagues who were killed by militants during a shootout at Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir.   -  THE HINDU

Migrant workers queue outside a clinic in Mumbai to get medical certificates to return to their hometowns.   -  BUSINESS LINE

People violate social distancing norms as they stand in a queue to buy alcohol at Jheel Khurenja, in east Delhi.   -  PTI

Grapes with seeds, brought from Tumakuru district, are selling at Rs 30 per kg in Bengaluru.   -  BUSINESS LINE

