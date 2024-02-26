Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 dived into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat to perform an underwater puja in the remains of the ancient submerged city of Lord Krishna’s Dwarka. In the photos shared by the PM on his ‘X’ handle, he can be seen in scuba gear and descending into the azure waters to offer prayers at the site steeped in historical and spiritual significance.
