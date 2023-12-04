At the intense Sardarpura battle, incumbent CM Ashok Gehlot triumphed over BJP’s Mahendra Rathore. Vasundhara Raje Scindia stood tall in Jhalrapatan, securing a substantial 53193-vote lead against Congress’s Ramlal. Here are the twists and turns that led to triumphs or heartburn for those in the fray.

