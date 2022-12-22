The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has clarified that steamed rice is not raw rice as it involves more processing before being made available for sale. This came as a relief for the exporters after steamed rice was stopped from exporting by the Customs authorities.

This controversy made everyone question how steamed rice is different from boiled rice and raw rice. In this video, Subramani Ra Mancombu, Head of Agri-biz & Commodities, takes us through the process of making steamed rice and also talks briefly about the challenges of producing steamed rice.

Credits:

Reporter: Subramani Ra Mancombu

Camera: Bijoy Ghosh

Producer: Jayapriyanka J

