Apple has finally opened its first retail store in Mumbai. More than 200 fans lined up to see the store, and Shruti and Jay are two of them. “It’s been 10 years since I have been waiting for Apple to come to India,” says Shruti, an Apple customer.
The tech giant will open its next store in Delhi’s Saket on April 20.
Comments
