Mumbai’s BKC is more crowded than usual today. Apple has opened its first retail store in India. Fans are euphoric about it. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook greeted fans and didn’t shy away from clicking selfies with them.
Customers waited in long queues to see the country’s first Apple store. Check this space for more updates.
