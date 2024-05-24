Chennai, May 23 (ANI): Chennai-based Challani House of Silver pioneered an innovative venture by crafting home and kitchen appliances from pure 925 silver, a first in India. Their collection includes a variety of items such as a mixer, fridge, traditional manual grinder, landline phone, and others. The fridge, adorned with antique engravings, is covered with 7.5 kg of silver. The landline phone, weighing 1.7 kg, is fully functional and features unique antique engravings. The telescope, made from 2.5 kg of silver, also showcases detailed engraving. Silver’s renowned antibacterial properties enhance the practicality of these items, making them not only luxurious but also hygienic choices for daily use.

