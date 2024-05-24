Chennai, May 23 (ANI): Chennai-based Challani House of Silver pioneered an innovative venture by crafting home and kitchen appliances from pure 925 silver, a first in India. Their collection includes a variety of items such as a mixer, fridge, traditional manual grinder, landline phone, and others. The fridge, adorned with antique engravings, is covered with 7.5 kg of silver. The landline phone, weighing 1.7 kg, is fully functional and features unique antique engravings. The telescope, made from 2.5 kg of silver, also showcases detailed engraving. Silver’s renowned antibacterial properties enhance the practicality of these items, making them not only luxurious but also hygienic choices for daily use.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.