Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), May 20 (ANI): Heavy rain and strong winds lashed parts of Kerala on May 23. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an ‘Orange alert’ for heavy rainfall in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram. IMD has issued a ‘Red alert’ in Ernakulam, Kerala. According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in several isolated places in the state. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on May 24 and May 25 Notably, an ‘orange’ alert indicates ‘very heavy rainfall’ from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A ‘red’ alert indicates ‘heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm’, and a ‘yellow’ alert indicates ‘heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm

