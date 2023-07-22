The countdown has begun for COP28, the 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), set to take place in Dubai between 30th November and 12th December. As the world faces the urgent challenge of global warming, leaders and representatives from all countries will gather to discuss crucial measures to combat climate change.

In this informative video, Associate Editor M Ramesh delve into the significance of COP28 and its central theme, the Global Stocktake. But first, what exactly is a COP meeting? COP stands for Conference of Parties, representing the countries that are parties to the UNFCCC. These meetings focus on global action against climate change, driven by the goal to limit global temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

COP28 is of particular significance as it marks the conclusion of the first-ever Global Stocktake, a comprehensive assessment of progress towards the goals of the Paris Agreement. The Stocktake examines the collective efforts of countries in mitigating climate change, adapting to its consequences, and implementing means such as finance, technology transfer, and capacity building.

At previous COP meetings, discussions covered various themes, including mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, finance, and phasing out fossil fuels. However, the focal point of COP28 is the Global Stocktake, which aims to take stock of global action against climate change to pave the way for further actions in the coming years.

The Stocktake’s three key areas of evaluation are mitigation, focusing on efforts to prevent further global warming, adaptation, aimed at coping with unavoidable climate change impacts, and means of implementation, encompassing finance, technology transfer, and capacity building.

As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, the road ahead for COP28 is not without obstacles. The financing of climate action remains a fundamental difficulty, with developed countries hesitant to commit fully. Additionally, the global economy’s slowdown, triggered in part by the Ukraine war, further complicates the process of reaching a consensus on climate action.