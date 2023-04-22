Union Minister of State for IT & Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at the Breakfast with BL conversation with BusinessLine Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan, said that post-Covid, the world has realised that they need a more trusted, diversified and resilient supply chain and Apple is certainly a big participant in the electronics space in the world and therefore for Apple to look at India as one of the places where it can design, test and manufacture its products, was the whole optics of his visit, and goal for India too from his visit.

