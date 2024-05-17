India’s expenditure on foreign aid and grants has been down sharply since FY20, according to data from the Ministry of External Affairs. While foreign grants and loans disbursed stood at ₹7,023.14 crore in FY20, it declined to ₹4,775.99 crore in FY24, registering a decline of 32 per cent. More about it in this video. #india #indian #indiaforeignaffairs #foreignpolicy #foreignaid

Credits Story, Presentation: Parvathi Benu. Camera: Bijoy Ghosh. Producers: Rowan Barnett, Siddharth Mathew Cherian.

