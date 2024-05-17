India’s expenditure on foreign aid and grants has been down sharply since FY20, according to data from the Ministry of External Affairs. While foreign grants and loans disbursed stood at ₹7,023.14 crore in FY20, it declined to ₹4,775.99 crore in FY24, registering a decline of 32 per cent. More about it in this video. #india #indian #indiaforeignaffairs #foreignpolicy #foreignaid
Credits Story, Presentation: Parvathi Benu. Camera: Bijoy Ghosh. Producers: Rowan Barnett, Siddharth Mathew Cherian.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.