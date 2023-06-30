The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has completed six years since its inception, bringing about significant changes in India’s indirect tax system. The implementation of GST has eliminated multiple taxes such as excise duty, service tax, and state-specific VAT, creating a unified tax structure across the country.

In this video, businessline’s Shishir Sinha talks to Darshan Bora, Partner, Economic Laws Practice and M S Mani, Senior Partner, Deloitte about the journey of GST, the challenges faced initially, and the progress made in the last six years.

The conversation also emphasizes the positive impact of GST on businesses, simplifying compliance procedures and ensuring uniform tax rates for products throughout India. Watch this video to know more