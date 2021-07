India's largest fertiliser co-operative IFFCO has begun the mass production of nano urea invented by a 33-year-old Indian scientist Ramesh Raliya. In this episode of Field Notes, Raliya tells TR Vivek how the nano urea could save India billions of dollars and protect its ecology, and why he offered Indian farmers his lucrative invention for free.

Watch the video.

For feedback and comments write to: Vivek.TR@thehindu.co.in