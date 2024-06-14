Since the inception of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 74 students managed to score a perfect 720 on 720. Of them, 91 per cent (that is 67 students) are from this year’s exam. A whopping 67 students scoring 100 per cent marks was one of the contentions raised by protestors, who alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination.
Data also show that 2024 was the only year any student scored 719 or 718 marks. There have been allegations from various students and educators that it is impossible to score such marks in the exam and that the second highest score can only be 716.
Image Credits: ANI, PTI
