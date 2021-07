Consumers can reserve their Ola Scooter by paying a refundable deposit of ₹499. Those who book now will get priority delivery.The Ola Scooter is likely to be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible, with the company expected to reveal the features and price in the coming days.

Credits

Story: Our Bureau Script & voice-over: Siddharth Mathew Cherian Editing: Radhika SR