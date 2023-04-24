This Bill protects the citizen’s rights, does not increase the compliance burden on the innovation eco-system and carves out with exceptional clarity what are the emergent situations that government can access personal data and it will have an obligation to protect the data accessed, says Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at a ‘Breakfast with BL’ conversation with Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine. The DPDP Bill is going to create a behavioural change in the entities using citizens’ data and if data is breached, by government or a private company, there will be punitive financial penalties.

