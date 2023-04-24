This Bill protects the citizen’s rights, does not increase the compliance burden on the innovation eco-system and carves out with exceptional clarity what are the emergent situations that government can access personal data and it will have an obligation to protect the data accessed, says Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at a ‘Breakfast with BL’ conversation with Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine. The DPDP Bill is going to create a behavioural change in the entities using citizens’ data and if data is breached, by government or a private company, there will be punitive financial penalties.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.