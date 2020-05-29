Video | Cement companies report concrete gains despite weak volumes in Q4

Video

Keerthi Sanagasetti | Updated on May 29, 2020 Published on May 29, 2020

Firms reported a surge in EBITDA per tonne in Q4, thanks to higher realisations and savings on energy and logistics costs

Cement manufacturers were battling weak volumes for most part of FY20.

The situation only worsened with the complete halt in construction activities beginning March quarter.

Though the impact of the nationwide lockdown was felt only for 10 days in the March quarter, listed companies reported a steep drop in volumes — 10-16 per cent (y-o-y) — during the quarter.

However, companies continued to report a healthy growth in EBITDA margins, thanks to better realisations and cost savings.

