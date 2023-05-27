When India was about to gain independence from the British, Lord Mountbatten, Former Governor-General of India, wanted to know what symbolised the formal transfer of power. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru consulted C. Rajagopalachari, who suggest that they used Sengols to indicate the change.

Rajaji approached the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Mutt in Tanjore, and the mutt’s leader commissioned jeweller Vummidi Bangaru Chetty to make the Sengol.

In this video, Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, talks to businessline about his great-grandfather Vummidi Bangaru Chetty’s role in crafting the golden Sengol, the search for the sceptre and the humble origins of his company.

