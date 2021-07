Blue-chip global management consultancy, Bain, in a recent report estimates that Indian agritech companies would create new value to the tune of $35 billion by 2025 thanks to technological and policy changes. In this episode of Field Notes, TR Vivek speaks to Parijat Jain, the lead author of the report on whether this is irrational exuberance or a prediction based on hard reality.

