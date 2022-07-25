Watch | Droupadi Murmu: India’s 15th president

Droupadi Murmu took charge as the 15th President of India. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath at a ceremony held at Parliament’s Central Hall. Sharing her views on reservations for women in Politics, President Murmu said “There must be reservation for women in politics dominated by men. The political parties can change this situation as they choose candidates and distribute tickets to contest elections,” she told the magazine. Murmu, however, said women should focus on “qualitative politics” and raise their voices for empowerment in Parliament or state assemblies.