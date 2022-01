Apple supplier Foxconn reopened its Chennai plant today after over 100 workers fell ill due to food poisoning. Workers at the factory protested demanding quality food and hygienic living conditions at hostels.

The resumption of full operations at the plant would be fairly slow and it could take nearly two months till operations are normalized. But, not all issues have been resolved.

Story: TE Raja Simhan

Video: Bijoy Ghosh

Script and VO: V Nivedita

Photos: Reuters, AFP, The Hindu