Ladakh is the best place in India to put up solar power projects. Why? A solar photovoltaic power plant needs two factors — lot of light and no heat. Ladakh has both. With no dust to scatter the sun’s rays, Ladakh has the highest amount of sunlight falling on the panels. Further, the land is completely barren and is available to the solar power developer practically for free.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit