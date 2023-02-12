Talks about the Adani shares have been persistent among everyone. This boomed after Hindenberg Research, an investment research firm, allegedly accused the Adani Group of a “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.”

Interestingly, an initial probe by government agencies, showed that the Adani company was targeted by a bear cartel through the use of structured product derivatives (SPDs).

Short-selling of stocks is not happening only in this case. But why do we see the short-selling of Adani shares blown into an issue? What are the possible moves that the investor should think of now? Palak Shah, Deputy Editor, explains. Read the full story here.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit