Talks about the Adani shares have been persistent among everyone. This boomed after Hindenberg Research, an investment research firm, allegedly accused the Adani Group of a “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.”
Interestingly, an initial probe by government agencies, showed that the Adani company was targeted by a bear cartel through the use of structured product derivatives (SPDs).
Short-selling of stocks is not happening only in this case. But why do we see the short-selling of Adani shares blown into an issue? What are the possible moves that the investor should think of now? Palak Shah, Deputy Editor, explains. Read the full story here.