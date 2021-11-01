Watch | RBI's hard choice: Sustaining growth versus controlling inflation

A few weeks ago, the high prices of food commodities made headlines nationally. Additionally, fuel prices are also at near all-time highs. A recent report has shown a sharp fall in rural demand for FMCG goods. It said that the rural market growth (by volume) fell to 1.5 per cent in the September quarter, compared to 4.5 per cent (by volume) last year. It is not just the people in rural areas, the urban poor are also feeling the impact of high inflation.

How will these affect the economy which is on a path towards recovery? Is high inflation here to stay? And, most importantly, will India achieve its goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025?

CRISIL's Principle Economist Dipti Deshpande joins V Nivedita to discuss the state of the Indian economy. For feedback or any particular requests write to nivedita.v@thehindu.co.in