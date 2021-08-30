Video

Watch | TB drugs pipeline: Not a problem of science, problem of resources

BL Internet Desk | Updated on August 30, 2021

The world has not had a new tuberculosis (TB) drug in about half a century, and then there were three. One of them, Pretomanid, was developed by non-profit organisation TB Alliance. Its President and CEO Dr Mel Spigelman gives us a peek into plans to make it more available, besides explaining why it is necessary to walk the fine line between medicine affordability and supply sustainability.

As part of a three drug regimen - Bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid , or BPaL as it is known, is recommended to treat highly drug-resistant forms of TB.

 

