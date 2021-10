There is an urban-rural divide when it comes to the availability of power in India. The availability has increased in rural India from an average 20.41 hours 2018-19, to 21.09 hours in 2020-21. In urban areas, it has gone up from an average 21.43 hours in 2018-19, to 23.35 hours now.

Credits

Story: Radheshyam Jadhav Script & voice-over: Nivedita V Editing: Radhika SR