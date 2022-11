The number of human beings inhabiting the earth crossed the 8-billion mark on November 15, 2022. The population growth has been led by Asian countries, especially India and China, in recent years.

The global population hit the one billion mark in 1804. It took another 126 years to hit the second billion in 1930, and another 30 years to hit the third. The fourth billion just took 14 years, while the fifth billion was even faster at 13 years.

Here’s all you need to know....

