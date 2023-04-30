In the recently held National Food Conclave 2023, RS Sodhi, President of the Indian Dairy Association (IDA), talked about subsidies for farmers.

He said, “As the representative of Indian milk producers, we always oppose zero-duty imports of dairy products from foreign countries. Because they want to dump their subsidised products to India at lower prices, as a result, our farmers would go out of the dairy market because it would not be viable.” In a session hosted by businessline’s Subramani Ra Mancombu, Sodhi said that the expansion of the Indian dairy industry is hampered by the importation of subsidised dairy products from one state into other states.

C.P. Charles, former president of Shakti Dairy, talked about competition in the dairy sector. He said that as far as the milk production side is concerned, India is much more competitive. Watch this video to know more.