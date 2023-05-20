The southwest monsoon in Kerala usually begins on June 1, but it can vary by about seven days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the past 10 years, the earliest arrival was on May 29 in 2018 and 2022, while the latest arrival was on June 8, 2019. This year, the IMD has postponed the monsoon’s arrival to June 4, while Skymet predicts it will arrive on June 7.

Since June 1 is considered the main onset date, there will be a delay of three days for the monsoon’s arrival according to the IMD.

Now, what could be causing this delay? Are there any crops which could be impacted if the arrival of monsoon is pushed back? Vinson Kurian, Consultant, businessline, explains. Read the full story here.

(Reporter- Vinson Kurian, Video- Siddharth MC, Jayapriyanka J & Nabodita Ganguly)