Parshant Kumar Goel, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, receives the Financial Transformation award at businessline Changemaker Awards, 2023, for the PMJDY. The scheme was the first major programme of the NDA government, which was announced on August 15, 2014. As on date, almost one in every five accounts is a Jan-Dhan one. More than half of such accounts are held by women and more than two-thirds have been opened in rural/semi-urban areas, a true picture of financial inclusion.

Now, there are more than 50 crore PMJDY accounts having total deposit balances of over Rs 2 lakh crore. The number of rural/semi-urban accounts is 33.86 crore with women beneficiaries at 28.14 crore. The average balance in these accounts is Rs 4,000. By bringing marginalised sections of society into the ambit of formal banking, the PMJDY scheme has reduced financial untouchability. Click here to know more.