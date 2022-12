Calligraphy videos showing masterful strokes by lettering artists are garnering millions of views on Instagram reels, and netting orders for calligraphy supplies, tutorials, wedding invites and corporate notes.

An ancient art form that involves ink and paper is seeing a resurgence, thanks to the internet. Watch the video to know the stories of Calligraphers who quit their corporate jobs to run their full-time calligraphy business.

Read the story here.

