Thierry Delaporte announced his resignation as the CEO of Wipro, one of India’s leading IT companies, bringing to an end the company’s 4-year experiment with a foreign CEO. His 5-year term was to end in July, 2025. Srinivas Pallia will take over from Delaporte.Editing, reporting and presentation: Amitha Rajkumar Camera: Rowan Philip Barnett

