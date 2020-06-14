100 ventilators donated by the US to arrive in India on Monday: Report

The first tranche of about 100 high technology ventilators from the United States will arrive in India on Monday according to media reports.

The ventilators will arrive in India as part of the US President Donald Trump’s announcement in April. Trump in April had said that the US will be donating ventilators to India to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!” President Trump had tweeted.

“Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to [Indian]- [US] friendship!” PM Modi had tweeted in response to the announcement.

According to media reports, in a meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the US President had said that the US will be ready to ship the first lot of 100 ventilators this month.

These ventilators are being manufactured by Zoll US-based firm. These will be arriving from Chicago in the US and are entirely managed by the India Red Cross Society here as per reports. The ventilators will be sent over to hospitals for patient care after a small inaugural function at IRCS, the report said.