12th anniversary of 26/11 terror attack: Ratan Tata pays tribute to Mumbai citizens

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata took to social media on Thursday on the 12th anniversary on the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Thursday marked the 12th anniversary of the ghastly 26/11 attack which shook the country. During the attack that lasted for four days, 166 people were killed and over 300 were injured. The locations that were targeted during the attack include the Oberoi-Trident Hotel and Taj Mahal Palace along with Tower Hotel, a Jewish cultural centre, Chabad House at Nariman Point, Leopold Cafe and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station.

Tata is the chairman of the parent company of Hotel Taj Palace in Mumbai. Tata in his post on Instagram remembered the victims and martyrs of the ghastly attack while lauding the “unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity” shown by the people of Mumbai at the time.

“The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten,” wrote Tata.

“But what is more memorable, is the way Mumbai as a diverse people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day. Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy, but what we must applaud, is the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead,” he wrote.