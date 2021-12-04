News

13th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp commences across Tamil Nadu

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 04, 2021

As at 1 pm, a total of 5,50,232 persons were vaccinated

The 13th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp across Tamil Nadu commenced at 8 am on Saturday. As at 1 pm, a total of 5,50,232 persons were vaccinated, according to State Health department data.

The previous camp held on November 28 saw a total of 16.05 lakh taking the shots. This was despite heavy rain in 22 districts. Over 2 crore beneficiaries have benefited from the mega camps in the State.

Published on December 04, 2021

