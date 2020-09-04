15 OTT players sign self-regulatory code under the aegis of IAMAI

Nearly 15 leading OTT players on Friday said that they have come together under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) to sign a self-regulation code.

The signatories of the code include Zee5, Viacom 18, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Arre, HoiChoi, Hungama, Shemaroo, Discovery Plus and Flickstree.

This development comes at a time when the Information & Broadcasting Ministry has been pushing the OTT players to put in place a self-regulatory model.

A statement by the IAMAI said that the “Universal Self-regulation Code” includes a framework for age classification and content descriptions for titles as well as access control tools. “The Code also introduces a clear, transparent and structured grievance redressal and escalation mechanism for reporting non-compliance with the prescribed guidelines. As a part of this mechanism, each OCCP (Online Curated Content Provider) will set-up a Consumer Complaints Department and/or an internal committee, as well as an advisory panel which will deal with complaints, appeals and escalations,” the statement added.

The advisory panel will constitute a minimum of three members, including an independent external advisor and two senior executives of the respective OCCP. Each signatory to the code has agreed to appoint an external advisor as part of the grievance redressal mechanism within 60 days.

According to the statement, “The Code is effective from August 15 and allows OCCPs to comply with all the guidelines in a time-bound manner.”

“The goal of this industry-wide effort is to empower consumers with information and tools to assist them in making informed choice with regard to viewing decisions for them and their families, while at the same time, nurturing creativity and providing creators the freedom to tell the finest stories,” the statement added.

Tarun Katial, Chair, Digital Entertainment Committee, IAMAI said, “The Universal Self-Regulation Code for OCCPs is built around a shared belief that consumer empowerment and creative excellence are key to the long-term success of the Indian entertainment industry. With the framework for Age Classification, Content Descriptions and parental controls in combination with a grievance redressal system, we’ve made it easier for consumers to make the right viewing decisions for themselves and their families.”

“Most of the major streaming services have adopted the Code and we look forward to others joining.” he added.