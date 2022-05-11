24 of Tamil Nadu’s unique products are awaiting Geographical Indication tags

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that 24 of the state's unique products are awaiting geographical indication (GI) tag and they have good export demand.

There are 43 geographical-coded unique objects from Tamil Nadu including Thanjavur paintings, Kovai Kora cotton sarees, Kovilpatti groundnut candy, Salem silk and Erode turmeric.

In addition to this, 24 unique products such as Salem sago, Udangudi panangarupatti, Manapparai murukku, Thoothukudi macaroni, Panruti cashew and jackfruit, and Marthandam honey have applied for GI and are under consideration, he said at the Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) South Zone award distribution function.

Even overseas, these products are well received. Through this, producers can excel through exports. These products should be produced in excess but the quality should not be reduced in the slightest, he said.

Stalin urged FIEO to set up an export buying house with private participation to overcome difficulties in mobilising the best export products of each district and raising the quality of the goods to international standards.

$100 billion exports goal

The share of South Zone in the country's total exports was about 27 per cent and Stalin hoped that it would rise to 35 per cent in five years.

In 2020-21, the state stood third in the country in international trade with a export share of $26 billion and this should go up to $100 billion by 2030, he said.

To promote exports, the state government is taking many initiatives including creation of a special fund of ₹100 crore for developing public infrastructure required by the exporting companies, and creation of a "Knowledge City" to further develop skilled manpower in Tamil Nadu and create a knowledge economy.

Action is being taken to construct a 20.6 km long double-level road at an estimated cost of ₹5,570 crore to implement the Maduravoyal-Chennai Port High Level Road project. Further, a sum of ₹2,250 crore is to be spent on the Chennai Outer Ring Road project, ₹1,200 crore for Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor project, and ₹628 crore on the second phase of the Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project.

To create skilled manpower, 71 government ITIs, with the participation of leading industries, at a cost of ₹2,877 crore will be implemented as a special programme to achieve Industry 4.0 status. To promote exports from the state, the State Export Promotion Committee has been constituted under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to Government, said Stalin.

Some of the award winners for 2017-18 and 2018-19 included Hyundai, Chennai Petroleum, Amara Raja Batteries, Pondy Oxides and Biocon