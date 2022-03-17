hamburger

29 start-ups selected for Social Innovation Lab

Our Bureau | Hyderabad, March 17 | Updated on: Mar 17, 2022
Close up of a man in blue drawing a start up sketch on a glassboard. Concept of planning and business development. | Photo Credit: ismagilov

IIT-Kanpur, Citi, T-Hub to mentor; start-ups to get ₹3.5-cr support

Social Innovation Lab by Citi, an incubator that focuses on social impact start-ups, has selected 29 start-ups to receive grants and mentoring. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) and T-Hub (an innovation hub), along with Citi, selected these early- and growth-stage start-ups across agritech, fintech, and healthtech.

The shortlisted start-ups will receive mentoring, go-to-market strategy support, seed funding, networking and scaling opportunities.

As many as 23 early-stage startups will receive a kick-off grant of ₹10 lakh each, while the remaining six growth-stage startups will receive ₹20 lakh each, aggregating ₹3.5 crore.

“India is witnessing a massive technological transformation led by startups specially in the agritech, healthtech, and fintech sectors. To continue building this transformation, startups need access to funds and the right mentorship,” M Srinivasa Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said in a statement on Thursday.

The start-ups in agritech and healthtech domains would receive access to IIT Kanpur’s infrastructure and mentoring at its technology business incubator.

