30 people infected with Delta variant in Nashik district

Even as the Maharashtra Government is relaxing Covid-19 restrictions across the State and plans to reopen schools, about 30 people across various blocks in Nashik district have been infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Nashik district collector Suraj Mandhre told local media that out of 155 samples sent to Pune-based NIV, Delta variant was found in 30 patients. The district administration received reports from NIV on Friday evening. Among infected patients, 28 are from the rural parts of the district including Sinnar, Niphad, Nandgaon and Chandwad. While 2 patients are from Nashik city.

The district administration has kept infected patients under medical observation and the health and administrative setup in the district is on alert, said Mandhre. He has appealed Nashik citizens to strictly follow Covid-19 protocol. The administration is also tracing the people who were in contact with infected patients.

Zika reported in Pune

In August first week, Maharashtra reported the first case of Zika virus infection in the Pune district. Until then , Zika cases had only been reported in Kerala.

The State Government is under pressure from political parties and the general public to relax Covid-19 norms and allow the normal functioning of businesses and industries. However, with the detection of Delta variant cases and the Zika case, the government has put the health department and administration on alert.