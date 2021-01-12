4.35 lakh vials of Covishield vaccine to reach Kerala on Wednesday

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Kerala is expecting to receive 4.35 lakh vials of the Covishield vaccine in the first batch on Wednesday with the consignment being delivered at the State’s three main airports at Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.
The first consignment will be stored in the three regional centres of Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode from where the Covid-19 vaccine will be despatched to nearby districts in the southern, central and northern districts, respectively, ensuring flawless distribution, said official sources.
State Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the government is ready with a clear plan for distribution of the vaccine. A list of more than 3.5 lakh health workers from among the frontline warriors has been prepared for priority treatment. A heightened alert has been declared given the recent spike in the virus spread.
Meanwhile, the State Health Department has prepared a list of 133 sites for administering the vaccination. Ernakulam district will have 12 sites and Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode 11 each, with the rest 11 districts being allotted nine sites each, official sources said.
These sites are spread across primary health centres and medical college hospitals in the government sector, to private hospitals and AYUSH hospitals. Direct webcast facilities have been arranged at all 133 vaccination sites. Directives have been given to make all other arrangements at all other sites.
No more than 100 persons will be vaccinated a day at any site. Adequate human resources are being ensured at each for the smooth conduct of the vaccination procedures, the sources said. All Covid-19 protocols will be followed while carrying out the drive, they added.
