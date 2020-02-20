47th edition of India International Knit Fair ends on positive note

The 47th edition of India International Knit Fair (IIKF) concluded on a positive note with estimated business enquiries of around Rs 300 crore.

New buyers from countries like Sri Lanka, Mauritius, UAE, Sharjah, USA, UK, Bangladesh, Europe and Canada visited this event between February 17 and 19 to identify and source their requirement. In all, about 30+ buyers and 142 buying houses/ agents visited the venue, said IIKF sources.

Organised by Apparel Export Promotion Council, this edition included display of summer and winter collections in knitwear for infants, kids, men and women.

As many as 39 leading exporters from Tirupur, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Kolkata participated and displayed their products.