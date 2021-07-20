67% of people have Covid antibodies

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Over 67 per cent of India’s population above six years of age has Covid-19 antibodies, leaving about 40 crore people still vulnerable to the infection, the Health Ministry said, citing a national sero survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
But ICMR chief Balram Bhargava cautioned against complacency as a large section of the population is still vulnerable to the virus. The fourth survey, one of the most extensive yet, was done in June-July on a general population of 28,975 and 7,252 healthcare workers.
Children between 6 and 17 were also included in the survey that covered 70 districts across 21 States.
Explaining the findings, Samiran Panda, ICMR’s head of epidemiology and communicable diseases, told BusinessLine: “It is an indication that the country is inching towards herd immunity, but we are not yet there. And it won’t be a good idea to drop the guard and lose our chance of winning this fight.”
The country is not homogenous and given the States’ heterogeneous nature, regional sentinel surveillance needs to be undertaken, he added. “States that have had low first and second waves (of the surge in Covid-19 cases) would be under-exposed to the infection. And, different States would have different levels of exposure,” he said, adding that 80 per cent of the second wave was seen in 10 States, leaving the remaining vulnerable now.
Outlining factors that could still skew the equation, Panda said a variant like Delta is a worry, as seen during the second wave in Delhi; a strain that escapes immunity developed naturally or from a vaccine; a more transmissible variant and, finally, if restrictions are relaxed too early, as seen in the North-East States.
So should the vaccination programme be streamlined now? Panda said the need is for a “smart” vaccination plan and not a “mass” programme. Prioritisation is required, he said, since about 10 per cent of healthcare workers are not yet vaccinated. Alongside, frontline workers, those over 60 and those with co-morbidities need to be prioritised, he added.
VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog, said the pandemic was not over. “One out of three is still vulnerable,” he said.
The survey found highest sero-prevalence in the 45-60 age group, at 77.6 per cent, followed by those above 60 years (76.7 per cent), and then the 18-44 group (66.7 per cent).
The fourth sero survey is “a ray of hope,” said Bhargava, stressing, however, the need to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour and community engagement. He cautioned that the national sero survey was not a substitute for State/district-level surveys.
“There may be some States where the possibility of the future wave is much higher due to the large population being vulnerable. Societal, public and non-essential travel must be avoided or if necessary then by only those who are vaccinated,” Bhargava added.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...