News

7 Congress members suspended for remaining period of Budget session

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 05, 2020 Published on March 05, 2020

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a motion suspending seven Congress members for the remaining period of the Budget session for their “gross misconduct” after they snatched papers from the Speaker’s table and “utter disregard” for House rules.

As soon as the House met at 3 PM following an adjournment, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding the House, named Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla. Once a member is named by the Chair, he or she cannot attend the House for that day.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi then moved a motion to suspend these members from the House for the remaining period of the Budget session. The motion was passed by a voice vote amid protests by Opposition members.

Lekhi then asked the seven members to leave Lok Sabha chambers immediately and then adjourned the House for the day.

Published on March 05, 2020
Lok Sabha
parliament
