75 indigenously made AI-based defence products to be unveiled on Monday

Autonomous systems, gesture recognition and sleep alert for drivers are among 75 indigenously made artificial intelligence (AI)-based products the Defence Ministry will be unveiling at a symposium and exhibition on Monday.

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar told reporters at a press meet on Friday that besides the 74 products being launched, another over 100 are in various stages of development. They are in the domains of automation/unmanned/robotics systems, cyber security, human behaviour analysis, intelligent monitoring system, logistics and supply chain management, speech/voice analysis and command, control, communication, computer and intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems and operational data analytics, Kumar stated.

According to the Defence Secretary, the Ministry is also in the process of developing infrastructure for storing AI data which will enable work on classified applications related to country's defence. "It is a big event where 75 newly-developed AI products/technologies, having applications in defence, will be launched, as part of the celebrations marking 75 years of Independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ initiative in Defence," he commented. The products will have non-military usage as well.

First AIDef symposium

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the first ever ‘Artificial Intelligence in Defence’ (AIDef) symposium and exhibition, organised by Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, in national capital.

With the government pushing for military equipment manufacturing in the country, ₹13,000 crore worth products have been exported in the last financial year of 2021-22 to countries like the US and Philippines and to regions such as South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, said Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary in Department of Defence Production. This is eight times the exports achieved around five years ago and the highest so far, stressed Jaju.

While the contribution of private sector in exports is about 70 percent, the remaining 30 percent contribution is from PSUs and services, the Additional Secretary revealed. The government’s contribution to defence exports has gone up from ten percent to 30 percent in the last few years, he added. The latest export figure does not capture direct selling abroad without seeking defence authorisation, Defence Secretary explained.

The exhibition will showcase the cutting edge AI-enabled solutions developed by the Services, research organisations, industry and start-ups and innovators and launch of AI products for the market. A ‘GenNext AI’ Solutions Competition has been organised to get bright innovative ideas from students on futuristic AI solutions, said the defence ministry. The top three ideas curated by AI experts will also be felicitated.