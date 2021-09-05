80% of eligible population in Mumbai has received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Mumbai has administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 80 per cent of its eligible population.
Of the eligible population in Mumbai, 80 per cent have received their first shot while 30 per cent have received their second shot, the State Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister, Aaditya Thackeray said on Twitter on Saturday evening.
As of 8 pm on Saturday, September 4, Maharashtra had vaccinated 12,06,327 citizens in one day, Thackeray said.
"As vaccines are received, our system ensures high numbers," he added.
Maharashtra has administered 6,27,57,102 total doses of the vaccine so far.
Additionally, Mumbai on Saturday became the first district in India to administer over one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced on Twitter.
According to the Co-win website, Mumbai has administered 1,02,41,949 total doses so far including 73,07,357 first doses and 29,34,592 second doses.
As of September 4, 6pm, Mumbai had reported 416 new cases of Covid-19 while 382.new patients were discharged. Total number of recovered patients so far is 7,23,840. The overall recovery rate is 97 per cent while total active patients are 3561. The doubling rate is 1379 days while the growth rate of cases between August 29 and September 3 is 0.05 per cent, as per the data shared by BMC.
