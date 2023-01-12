A Santhi Kumari, a 1989 batch IAS officer, has been appointed Chief Secretary to the Telangana Government. She will succeed Somesh Kumar, who was asked by the Telangana High Court on Tuesday to report to the Andhra Pradesh government.

The court quashed a 2015 order by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) that allowed Somesh Kumar to stay back in Telangana after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

With the High Court reinstating Somesh Kumar to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar decided to appoint Santhi Kumari following discussions to select his successor.