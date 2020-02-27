Absolute Barbecues on expansion mode

Absolute Barbecues, a ‘wish-grill’ restaurant, plans to set up 30 more restaurants within the next two years. The Hyderabad-based chain operates about 40 restaurants across 15 cities and has two in Dubai. All of its restaurants are company owned and operated..

Prosenjit Roy Choudhury, CEO and Founder of Absolute Barbeques, told BusinessLine, “We expect to close this year (March 2020) with revenues of about ₹250 crore and take it up to ₹350 crore next financial year. By then we would have added 15 more restaurants,” he said.

The company had received private equity funding from General Atlantic about a year and half ago.