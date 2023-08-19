Launched in 2020 the products by Acasa are hand-crafted at this state-of-the-art factory outlet spanning 25000 Sq ft. The factory has four main production lines, the cheese line, pasta line, sauce line and bakery line. Each production line is specifically designed to produce a range of unique products in the most efficient way.

Little Italy has been making their own cheese since early 1990s for their restaurants but with the increasing demand for gourmet cheese and seeing the growing consumption of gourmet cheese, Acasa decided to manufacture a larger range consisting of Mozzarella, Burrata, Gouda, Goats cheese, Cheddar, Bocconcini, Ricotta and many more.

Along with the cheese products another specialty product of Acasa is the pasta line, which makes a variety of fresh and stuffed pasta like Ravioli, Tortellini, Cappelletti, Lasagne, Gnocchi, and many more.

“With this factory launch, we come one step closer to achieving our dream of bringing a slice of Italy to our customers’ doorsteps and sharing our love for Italian cuisine with India. We want to take it a step further by enabling consumers with great value for money products and sharing our expertise on how to cook Italian food and eventually make gourmet cooking a phenomenon in Indian households,” said Amrut Mehta, Managing Director of Little Italy Group.

A key differentiator for the factory is it houses special Italian machines equipped with the latest technology to produce high quality products efficiently while preserving their natural taste and increasing their shelf life without the use of preservatives.

