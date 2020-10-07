Active Covid-19 cases fall to 9.08 lakh in India

The number of active Covid-19 cases slumped further to nearly 9.08 lakh with the country as a whole reporting more recoveries than fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday, a little over 72,000 people tested positive to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while 82,203 people recovered from the infection. Another 986 people died of Covid-19 during the same period, taking the total death toll due to novel coronavirus to 1,04,555 in the country.

The total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in India climbed to more than 67.57 lakh of which nearly 57.45 lakh people recovered.