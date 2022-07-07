Active Covid cases in India rise to 1,19,457

India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the Covid-19 tally to 4,35,66,739, while the active cases increased to 1,19,457, according to the health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,305 with 35 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,245 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 86.53 crore tests have been conducted so far with 4,38,005 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.86 per cent.

.

.